Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Supreme Sun Rescue Serum, for sun exposed skin © Estée Lauder This rescue serum prepares skin prior to exposure to rays and repairs visible sun damage. It boosts naural collagen production, strengthening the skin's own anti-wrinkle process for a natural rejuvenating effect. The cocktail of wild flower oils and essential fatty acids restore the skin's natural defences. A worthy investment if you're worried your love for the sun will leave you with lines, wrinkles and sun spots before your time.



Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Supreme Sun Rescue Serum, £70

www.esteelauder.co.uk











