>
>

Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Supreme Sun Rescue Serum, for sun exposed skin

 

© Estée Lauder - Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Supreme Sun Rescue Serum, for sun exposed skin
© Estée Lauder
This rescue serum prepares skin prior to exposure to rays and repairs visible sun damage. It boosts naural collagen production, strengthening the skin's own anti-wrinkle process for a natural rejuvenating effect. The cocktail of wild flower oils and essential fatty acids restore the skin's natural defences. A worthy investment if you're worried your love for the sun will leave you with lines, wrinkles and sun spots before your time.

Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Supreme Sun Rescue Serum, £70
www.esteelauder.co.uk





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
23/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         