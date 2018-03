Firmology by Benefit, for smooth, radiant skin © Benefit This cute smoothing serum will leave your skin radiant and silky to the touch. It firms, tones, smooths and revitalises skin, and it's light as a feather so it won't clog your pores. The serum contains soy flour to boost collagen fibres and Vitamins A and E to improve elasticity and protect against free radicals. Do your skin a favour and keep in your bag at all times!



Firmology by Benefit, £25.50 online

www.benefitcosmetics.com