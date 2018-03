L'Occitane do Brasil Sunscreen: natural sunscreen © L'Occitane Want sun protection minus the chemical filters? L'Occitane have created a sunscreen with organic Buriti Brazilian palm tree oil, which is the very colour of the sun and packed with the antioxidant beta carotene (it contains three times more than carrots!). As well as helping you bronze safely, it protects skin from premature ageing and dehydration. And it's compact enough to slip into the tiniest of sports bags!



L'Occitane do Brasil Sunscreen Veil High Protection SPF 30, £16

http://uk.loccitane.com