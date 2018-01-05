Banana Boat Ultramist Sport sweat and water resistant sun protection © Banana Boat This one-touch pump spray in a can is dead handy, goes on clear and works at any angle. It's resistant to both sweat and water, so you'll burn nothing but calories while you're out in the sun!



Banana Boat Ultramist Sport SPF 50 and 30, £4.99

Available from Superdrug











