Lancaster SPF Oil-Free Milky Spray: handy sun protection with added ingredients

 

© Lancaster - Lancaster SPF Oil-Free Milky Spray: handy sun protection with added ingredients
© Lancaster
Sporty types will love this Lancaster spray: it's easy to apply, goes on evenly and keeps skin hydrated, while the tan-activating complex guarantees a luminous, long-lasting tan. This hard-working spray contains a magic combination of black avoine and soy lecithin which make for all-important optimum hydratation, and yeast extracts which firm the skin to boot.

Lancaster SPF Oil-Free Milky Spray SPF 10, £18
Available from Debehams, House of Fraser and online
Sarah Horrocks
23/07/2008
