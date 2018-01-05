Lancaster SPF Oil-Free Milky Spray: handy sun protection with added ingredients © Lancaster Sporty types will love this Lancaster spray: it's easy to apply, goes on evenly and keeps skin hydrated, while the tan-activating complex guarantees a luminous, long-lasting tan. This hard-working spray contains a magic combination of black avoine and soy lecithin which make for all-important optimum hydratation, and yeast extracts which firm the skin to boot.



Lancaster SPF Oil-Free Milky Spray SPF 10, £18

Available from Debehams, House of Fraser and online

www.lancaster-beauty.com







