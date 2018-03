Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip Protection Stick Elizabeth Arden's award-winning Eight Hour Cream comes in a super-protective stick for lips. It's enriched with emollients, protective sunscreen and Vitamin E to keep your lips from burning and drying out in the sun - a must if you're doing jet ski by day and jet set parties by night!



Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip Protection Stick SPF 15, £9.99

Available at www.beautycounterdirect.co.uk