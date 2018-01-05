Albums
You and your skin: your beauty regime
Question 6/6 :
You're off on a weekend trip to a desert island and you can only take one beauty product with you. You go for:
• Moisturiser
• Exfoliating cleanser
• Mascara
6
Sarah Horrocks
23/07/2008
Article Plan
Sun protection and tanning: how to get a safe tan
▼
Test: you and the sun: which sun bunny are you?
Sun test: tanning on the beach
Test: perfect skin
Test: summer makeup
Which sunkissed celebrity looks best?
Your desert island beauty product
Careful sun bunny: sensitive or fragile skin that burns easily
SPF products for sensitive/fragile skin
Imedeen Tan Optimiser sun preparation
L'Oréal Solar Expertise Tinted Matte Fluid
Inika Bronzer for sunkissed glow
SPF stick by La Roche Posay for those hard-to-reach bits
Nivea Sun Light Feeling Lotion
Sun worshipper: you're a devoted sun bunny
Sun products and protection for sun addicts
Sunslim Body Programme by Lancaster tans and busts cellulite
Margaret Dabbs Beauty For The Feet Shimmer Oil
Clinique Sun-Care Body Spray: for devout sun-worshippers
Estee Lauder Re-Nutriv Supreme Sun Rescue Serum, for sun exposed skin
Firmology by Benefit, for smooth, radiant skin
L'Oréal Paris Solar Expertise Transparent Spray
Sporty types in the sun: waterproof sun protection
Sun products for sporty sunbathers
Clarins After Sun Gel Ultra Soothing to soothe sun exposed skin
L'Occitane do Brasil Sunscreen: natural sunscreen
Banana Boat Ultramist Sport sweat and water resistant sun protection
ZO1 SPF 30+ Invisible Protection Stick for cleansing and sun protection
Lancaster SPF Oil-Free Milky Spray: handy sun protection with added ingredients
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip Protection Stick
Sensible tanning: how to get a safe tan without damaging your skin
