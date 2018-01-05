Careful sun bunny: sensitive or fragile skin that burns easily © Figleaves.com You always look after your skin in the sun.



Either you have fair skin that burns easily, or you're just very careful about exposing your precious skin to the sun's rays. Whatever your skin type, you keep it well-protected so that you don't end up with sun-damaged, prematurely aged skin. But you don't have to spoil your holiday fun by staying in the shade all the time: use quality high SPF and you can emerge from underneath your parasol without worrying about turning lobster-pink or damaging your skin.



Action plan

> 4-6 weeks before your holiday, start taking tanning capsules or supplements every day, and carry on taking them until 2 weeks after you come home. They prepare your skin for exposure and help you tan - thank heavens today's tanning pills don't turn you orange, unlike the 'carrot' formulae you used to find on the market! If you have dry skin and hair, try and get hold of supplements with moisturising properties for an added boost.

> While you're away, use easy-to-apply, high SPF sprays regularly. Invest in handy sticks for sensitive bits like your eye contours, lips and nose, to slip into your beach bag. Even if you use high protection, if your skin is fragile and sensitive then roasting isn't recommended: one or two hours of sun a day is enough (for the first week, at least), and avoid the hot-spots between 11am and 4pm.

> When you get home, use a special aftersun moisturiser for sensitive skin every night as well as extra-rich night cream on your face and a moisturising mask once a week to keep your skin hydrated.



Tip: Use shimmering bronzer to give your party skin a sexy nightime glow without frazzling it during the day!



Check out our sun products for sensitive skin





