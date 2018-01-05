Sun worshipper: you're a devoted sun bunny You're a devoted sun bunny!



As soon as a ray of sunshine pokes its way through the clouds, you head outside to catch it! You love the warm feeling of the sun on your skin, and you love to tan like a bronzed Grecian goddess in the summer months. You've got the message about sun protection and you do use SPF when you stake out on your lounger, but you'd never let it stop you from getting a healthy-looking tan.



Your action plan

Protect and treat your skin with luxurious products that make you feel glam and pampered rather than deprived of a deep tan! And use multiposition SPF sprays, which are fab for quick application onto all those tricky areas.

> Tip: To repair your skin while you're on holiday, apply sun repair antioxidant serum underneath your sun cream.



Your sun strategy

Tanning supplements only usually work when your skin is exposed to the sun, so there's no point taking them all year round. Take them before, during and after your holiday to prepare your skin. After a day at the beach, slather your face and bod in moisturising oil instead of cream. Oil will highlight your tan and nourish your skin - let's face it, it's going to need it!



