Sporty types in the sun: waterproof sun protection You're a sporty sun bunny and spend all holiday long out in the Great Outdoors.



In your world, summer is synonymous with sport: swimming, hiking, surfing, volleyball and everything else under the sun. You'd die of boredom staked out on a beach towel for hours! And while you don't want to have to remember to slap on the SPF religiously every half hour, you don't want to ruin your skin either.



Your sun stretegy: You need adequate sun protection, because even if you don't feel like you're frazzling, you expose your bod to the sun a lot while you're in the waves, playing beach volleyball, hiking, charging round a tennis court or whatever else it is you get up to on your hols. Use non-greasy, waterproof products that are easy to slip in your bag and won't leak!



> Tip: Don't neglect areas that are easy to forget (ears, feet and hands). Use handy sprays that are quick and easy to apply.

> At night, use soothing shower gel to repair the damage to your skin, then slather yourself in rich moisturiser - your body will need it! Just in case you burn, keep zinc ointment (available from pharmacies) on you.



Tip: Drink lots! When you exercise, your skin dries out and becomes less resistant to the sun. Drink low sodium mineral water (Evian or Highland Spring are both good) or iced green tea, which has antioxidant properties to boot. Try and drink every half hour as well as when you actually feel thirsty.



