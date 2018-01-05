©Nivea

Worried about the amount of chemicals, preservative and additives lurking in your bathroom cabinet? Well, if you want natural beauty, the only answer is: make your own products!



Find out how to use the contents of your cupboards to make gentle, effective and inexpensive beauty remedies for your face, hair and body. Check out these fab recipes for our home-made radiance booster, hair lightener, cellulite treatment, flat tummy tea...and more! Related articles:

- Beauty superfoods

- Tip-top feet





LM, SH

