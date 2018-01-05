A natural remedy to boost and lighten lifeless blonde hair

Both natural and dyed blonde hair can get dull and lifeless if you don't look after it. This extra gentle lightening treatment is based on an ancient alternative ayurvedic method and will naturally boost your locks.

What you need:

A saucepan

A bowl

A small sieve

One sachet of loose cammomile

The juice of a lemon

Sunlight (where possible!)

Method:

Heat the cammomile for 20 minutes in a pan of boiling water, leave to infuse for another 20 minutes and strain. Pour little by little onto clean hair, retaining the excess. Add the lemon juice to the excess and pour over your hair again as a final rinse. Let your hair dry naturally in the sun to intensify the lightening effect.



Use once or twice a month.