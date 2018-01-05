Rescue remedy for greasy hair Hair that gets greasy straight after you wash it can be a pain, and frantic shampooing only makes the problem worse. Greasy hair needs regulating oil to stimulate the scalp and reduce sebum. What you need:

Neem oil. Get hold of this miracle oil in health or herbal shops, or on the Internet. Method:

Simply apply a few drops of Neem oil directly onto your scalp and massage your roots gently. Take care not to irritate your scalp, otherwise you could end up with the opposite effect: sebum overload! Leave the oil in for a few more minutes before rinsing all your Hair, and shampoo as normal. Only use Neem oil once or twice a month.





