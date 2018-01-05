How to make a natural cellulite remedy that reduces orange peel Cellulite is caused by our hormones and our genes, and it's tough to shift. It needs dealing with every day, not just before bikini season! Use this anti-Cellulite poultice and oil, along with massage, on affected areas morning and night to prevent water retention and fight orange peel.



> Massage oil

A 50ml pump bottle

A 250ml bottle of sweet almond oil

5 drops of essential grapefruit oil

5 drops of essential lavender oil

5 drops of ivy water (see below). > Poultice

A saucepan

A blender

10 climbing ivy leaves

5 drops of sweet almond oil Method:

Pop the ivy leaves in a saucepan containing a cupful of boiling water and boil for 20 minutes. Leave to infuse for another 20 minutes.



Remove the leaves, setting aside the liquid, and blend them with a few drops of sweet almond oil in a food processor.



Mix half the remaining almond oil with the grapefruit oil, lavender oil and 5 drops of the ivy water.



Apply the blended ivy leaves as a poultice on the affected areas and leave to act for 30 minutes. Rinse and then apply the oil. Once absorbed, massage lightly, kneading and manipulating the skin.





