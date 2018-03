Natural treatment for stretch marks

Constant dieting, pregnancy and a lack of hydration are the main causes of stretch marks. We often think of stretch marks as permanent. Wrong! There are ways to get rid of them for good, fast.



The solution:

Daily massage with ultra-moisturising essential home-made oil (suitable for pregnant and dieting women).



Ingredients

A bottle of pure argan oil (150ml)

A bottle of sweet almond oil (150ml)

10 drops of essential rose oil Argan oil and sweet almond oil are valued for their moisturising properties in the East. Essential rose oil also helps fight 'bad' fat and helps stop stretch marks from forming. Method:

Mix 1/3 of the sweet almond oil and argan oil and add the rose oil. Massage affected areas with the mixture morning and night.