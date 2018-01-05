>
>

How to make natural deodorant and stop sweat the natural way

   

No-one likes sweat, but there are natural ways of preventing it if you struggle with aggressive chemical anti-perspirants or you just want a natural alternative.

The solution
Natural deo and daily herbal teas to help regulate perspiration. Perspiration should evacuate naturally and quickly, and calming, regulating plants can help (sage is a particularly effective aid). 

What you need
A natural alum stone (not a synthetic one - available in pharmacies or organic shops).
A sachet of dried sage leaves
A sachet of star anise
Fresh mint leaves



Method 
Every morning, dampen the alum stone and rub it over areas prone to sweat. 

To make the herbal tea: Place 20 sage leaves and 6 star anise in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove the sage and leave to infuse for 20 minutes. Strain and pour the infusion over a sozen fresh mint leaves. Drink morning and night, or during the day if necessary.  




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
31/05/2009
