How to make natural deodorant and stop sweat the natural way

No-one likes sweat, but there are natural ways of preventing it if you struggle with aggressive chemical anti-perspirants or you just want a natural alternative. The solution

Natural deo and daily herbal teas to help regulate perspiration. Perspiration should evacuate naturally and quickly, and calming, regulating plants can help (sage is a particularly effective aid).



What you need

A natural alum stone (not a synthetic one - available in pharmacies or organic shops).

A sachet of dried sage leaves

A sachet of star anise

Fresh mint leaves



Method

Every morning, dampen the alum stone and rub it over areas prone to sweat.



To make the herbal tea: Place 20 sage leaves and 6 star anise in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove the sage and leave to infuse for 20 minutes. Strain and pour the infusion over a sozen fresh mint leaves. Drink morning and night, or during the day if necessary.





