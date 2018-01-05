>
>

Natural remedy for dull skin

 

Fatigue, stress and the wonderful British weather can sometimes play havoc with our perfect complexions! If your skin's suffering from Ghost Syndrome, coating it in make-up will only do so much, so make sure you care for it deep down.

What your skin needs
A two-phase injection of moisture every morning.

Ingredients
A small pump bottle (200ml)
A bottle of orange blossom water (this has moisturising effects)
100ml carrot oil (available in health shops or on the Internet)
100ml musk rose oil (this regulates sebum)

Method:
Each morning, tone your skin by dampening a piece of cotton wool with orange blossom water and dabbing it over your skin, making sure it's properly absorbed.
Mix the carrot and rose oils, then pour the mixture into your bottle.
Massage your face with the oil mixture every morning before you apply your make-up.

If you have very dry skin, use argan oil.
If you have oily skin, dilute your rose oil with rose water so you get a less oily, more fluid mixture. This will help regulate sebum production.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
31/05/2009
