Remedy for tired eyes, dark circles and undereye bags

 

- Remedy for tired eyes, dark circles and undereye bags

Blame tiredness, late nights, your genes, your other half or whatever you like: everyone hates dark circles and under-eye bags that make you look permanently hung over. And plastering them with undereye concealer only seems to make them more obvious.

What your skin needs:
Cold compresses to freshen your delicate eye area and reduce puffiness.

Ingredients 
Good old teabags!

Method 
Pop your used teabags in the fridge for a day or overnight. Once they're nice and chilled, pop one on each eyelid, sit back and relax for about 10 minutes. Then apply your eye cream straight away, while your skin is still damp: it'll absorb faster. Dead simple, but it gives you an impressive and instant boost.




  
  
