Make your own natural eye make-up remover ©Clarins make-up removers just irritate your eyes without even getting rid of your mascara properly, make your own natural cleanser that removes eye make-up gently, without tears.



What your skin needs:

Gentle, effective, moisturising make-up removal oil. Because oils work better than cleansers. Fact. Here's how to make your own!



What you need:

A see-through pump bottle

A small bowl

100ml castor oil

200ml sweet almond oil

200ml cornflower water (try health shops or the Internet)



Recipe

Mix the sweet almond oil and castor oil, add the cornflower water and pour into your bottle. Every night, apply a generous amount using cotton wool to remove eye make-up.







