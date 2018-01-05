>
>

Make your own natural eye make-up remover

 

©Clarins - Make your own natural eye make-up remover
©Clarins
If even "sensitive" brand make-up removers just irritate your eyes without even getting rid of your mascara properly, make your own natural cleanser that removes eye make-up gently, without tears.

What your skin needs:
Gentle, effective, moisturising make-up removal oil. Because oils work better than cleansers. Fact. Here's how to make your own!

What you need:
A see-through pump bottle
A small bowl
100ml castor oil
200ml sweet almond oil
200ml cornflower water (try health shops or the Internet)

Recipe
Mix the sweet almond oil and castor oil, add the cornflower water and pour into your bottle. Every night, apply a generous amount using cotton wool to remove eye make-up.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
31/05/2009
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         