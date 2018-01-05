>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
Article in images

Black make-up and cosmetics for autumn/winter 2008-2009

 

© Yves Saint Laurent - Black make-up and cosmetics for autumn/winter 2008-2009
© Yves Saint Laurent






Dark, captivating and mysterious, black is this season's colour.

Smoky eyes combined with a flawless complexion and shiny lips create a sophisticated rock look.

Dramatic black is powerfully glam, and though easy to use it does precise application and some carefully chosen shades of grey to soften it.

Bring out your dark side!







Star products

© Chanel
© Chanel
© Yves Saint Laurent
© Yves Saint Laurent
© Guerlian
© Guerlian

From left:

> Apply black eyeliner like a pro using the brush, then blend over the eyelid to create a dark, intense halo. Dampen the brush for a precise line, or use it dry for a soft line.
La Ligne de Chanel professional duo eyeliner, £25
www.exceptionnel.com

> Unique, mysterious and glowing, Gloss Pur Black by Yves Saint Laurent brings out endless nuances depending on how you apply it. A must!
Yves Saint Laurent Gloss Pur Black, £18
www.ysl.com

> These dark, pearly shades shroud your eyes in intense mystery and come in a fab matte black case.
Guerlain Ombre Eclat 4 eyeshadows in 4 colours, £32
www.guerlain.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
15/09/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         