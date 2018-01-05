Black make-up and cosmetics for autumn/winter 2008-2009 © Yves Saint Laurent











Bring out your dark side! Dark, captivating and mysterious, black is this season's colour.Smoky eyes combined with a flawless complexion and shiny lips create a sophisticated rock look.Dramatic black is powerfully glam, and though easy to use it does precise application and some carefully chosen shades of grey to soften it.Bring out your dark side!













> Apply black eyeliner like a pro using the brush, then blend over the eyelid to create a dark, intense halo. Dampen the brush for a precise line, or use it dry for a soft line.

La Ligne de Chanel professional duo eyeliner, £25

www.exceptionnel.com



> Unique, mysterious and glowing, Gloss Pur Black by Yves Saint Laurent brings out endless nuances depending on how you apply it. A must!

Yves Saint Laurent Gloss Pur Black, £18

www.ysl.com



> These dark, pearly shades shroud your eyes in intense mystery and come in a fab matte black case.

Guerlain Ombre Eclat 4 eyeshadows in 4 colours, £32

www.guerlain.com





