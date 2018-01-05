>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
Article in images

Red lipstick

 

© Clarins - Red lipstick
© Clarins



This year, the focus is on darker shades of red than classic lippy shades: aubergine, cherry, crimson and copper, and at the other end of the colour spectrum, candy pink is also in.

Textures are swinging between ulta matte and super shiny. The only rule is whichever you go for, don't do it by halves! And make sure your application technique is up to scratch as these bold colours don't leave much room for error...







Star products
 
© Givenchy
© Givenchy
  
© Clarins
© Clarins
  
© Clinique
© Clinique

From left to right:

> Givenchy are releasing Rouge Interdit in "romantic" and "fatale" versions. They're sex appeal in a lipstick case, but they're only out in limited edition so grab them while you still can.
Givenchy Rouge Interdit lipstick, £16.50 
 www.givenchy.com

> Joli Rouge by Clarins softens, conditions, nourishes and protects fragile lips, has a natural plumping effect and is super long lasting.
Clarins Joli Rouge lipstick, £14.50
www.clarins.com

> Clinique's High Impact lipstick infuses lips with moisture and protects them from UV rays. It has a long-wearing formula, sets the colour in place so it doesn't run, plumps and smoothens instantly to boot.
Clinique High Impact Lip Colour SPF 15, £12
www.clinique.co.uk




  
  
Beauty Editor
15/09/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Jessica Albas maternity styleStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         