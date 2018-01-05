Red lipstick © Clarins





This year, the focus is on darker shades of red than classic lippy shades: aubergine, cherry, crimson and copper, and at the other end of the colour spectrum, candy pink is also in.



Textures are swinging between ulta matte and super shiny. The only rule is whichever you go for, don't do it by halves! And make sure your application technique is up to scratch as these bold colours don't leave much room for error...















Star products

© Givenchy © Clarins © Clinique

From left to right:



> Givenchy are releasing Rouge Interdit in "romantic" and "fatale" versions. They're sex appeal in a lipstick case, but they're only out in limited edition so grab them while you still can.

Givenchy Rouge Interdit lipstick, £16.50

www.givenchy.com



> Joli Rouge by Clarins softens, conditions, nourishes and protects fragile lips, has a natural plumping effect and is super long lasting.

Clarins Joli Rouge lipstick, £14.50

www.clarins.com



> Clinique's High Impact lipstick infuses lips with moisture and protects them from UV rays. It has a long-wearing formula, sets the colour in place so it doesn't run, plumps and smoothens instantly to boot.

Clinique High Impact Lip Colour SPF 15, £12

www.clinique.co.uk





