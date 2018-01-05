>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
Article in images

Nude, natural and iridescent make-up

 

© Bobbi Brown - Nude, natural and iridescent make-up
© Bobbi Brown







We just can't get enough of nude and it's been leading the way in base trends for several seasons. So what's new this year?

Nude pairs up with touches of light and shimmer for added chic. Let's glow girls!








Star products 
 
© Dior
© Dior
© Paul & Jo
© Paul & Jo
© Bobbi Brown
© Bobbi Brown
 

From left to right:

> This palette of eyeshadows is made up of silky, almost creamy powders that slide evenly on to the eyelid. A special mention goes out to the gorgeous metallic harmony of beige suede and brown leather.
Dior 5 Couleurs Iridescent Palette 539 Iridescent Leather, £34
www.diorbeauty.com

> Give your complexion a breath of freshness by sweeping this "bohemian" powder all over your face. The two shimmering shades contast to produce a natural, peachy complexion.
Paul & Joe Beauty Face Colour in Bohemian, £15
www.paul-joe-beaute.com

> Say hello to glam, pearly shades. The seven warm, natural tones in Bobbi's Shimmering Nudes palette ever so softly light up eyes. The palette contains a mix of matte and shiny shades, along with one very dark colour for extra intensity.
Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Shimmering Nudes Palette, £40
www.bobbibrown.co.uk




  
  
Beauty Editor
15/09/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Latest… 05/01/2018
