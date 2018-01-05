>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
Mineral-based make-up

 

© MAC - Mineral-based make-up
Last spring saw mineral make-up take off in the form of powder and foundation, and now it's branching out into mascara and gloss.

These advanced skin-friendly products contain neither fragrances or preservatives, respect your skin and give perfectly even coverage. Nothing short of perfect!









© Revlon
© Revlon
©Afterglow
©Afterglow
©Rituals
From left to right:

> Specially designed for people with sensitive eyes and contact wearers, Revlon's high definition Beyond Natural mascara lengthens each lash to the max. The unique brush is made of short and long bristles which allow you to create endless lashes.
Revlon Beyond Natural Defining Mascara, £8.99
www.revlon.com

> This organic mineral foundation by US brand Afterglow contains natural sunscreen and age-defying antioxidants. It allows skin to breathe easily, improving it over time. Even if you have super-sensitive skin or gluten sensitivity, it won't irritate your skin in the slightest.
Afterglow Organic Mineral Foundation, £28
www.afterglowcosmetics.co.uk

> Rituals' lipgloss is enriched with sparkling ruby, which stimulates blood circulation for a healthy glow, along with moisturising properties for ultra soft lips.
Rituals Natural Shine Lipgloss, £9.90
Beauty Editor
15/09/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
