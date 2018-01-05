Pink blusher

|
Autumn/winter beauty trends
This season the focus is on highlighting cheekbones in pink, but not like a Russian doll. Use your blusher to sculpt your face and create cheekbones.
Go for blusher with a light, soft texture. Apply first with a large brush all over the cheek area, then with a bevel-edged brush on the cheekbones for an up-to-date look.
Star products
From left to right:
> Sophistication and Eastern charm are the themes of Manish Arora's collection for M.A.C. The soft matte texture is just as fab as the kaleidoscope case!
Manish Arora for M.A.C Blusher, £14
www.maccosmetics.com, available exclusively from Harrods
> This cream blusher sinks into the skin effortlessly, leaving a dewy effect and soft, natural colour.
Max Factor Miracle Touch Creamy Blush, £6.99
www.maxfactor.co.uk
> Guerlain's new blusher palette is perfect for giving your cheeks real structure. use the matte and pearly powders alternately, varying the intensity and colour to sculpt the cheekbones you've been dreaming of. Micronising technology produces a fine, light and smooth powder that leaves a veil of silky colour.
Guerlain Blush 4 Eclats blusher, £34
www.guerlain.com
Beauty Editor
15/09/2008
Article Plan New beauty products and trends for autumn/winter 2008-2009 ▼
