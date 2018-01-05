>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
Luxury skincare products

 

Luxe high creams with superpower formulae may not come cheap, but they're an investment for the future after all!

Feed your skin with the moisture, radiance and soothing it's crying out for.
These little pots contain concentrated active ingredients that work wonders, and they're the perfect size to slip in your bag.



From left to right:

> Givenchy's 'Le Soin Noir' is an exceptional anti-ageing treatment that comes in a plush glass cube. It's a black cream that disappears into your skin leaving no trace, but has an intense radiant effect. Its secret ingredient? Black algae sap concentrate. The skin draws energy from it and uses it to fight wrinkles, firm up and regenerate itself. Just a small drop of black is all you need to rejuvenate your face.
Givenchy Le Soin Noir, around £230 for 50ml pot
www.parfumsgivenchy.com

> This oil-free skin perfector contains a formula which fills and smoothes out wrinkles and fine lines. It leaves skin smooth and flawless.
Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, £21.50
www.clarins.com

> This little glass pot of silky, exquisitely fine regenerating cream nourishes and comforts skin with pure Chanel luxe.
Chanel Sublimage Texture Universelle Regenerating Cream, £180 for 50ml pot
