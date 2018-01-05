>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
© Givenchy - Coveted make-up products
is it time to make our Christmas lists yet? The big brands have come up with some gorgeous hidden treasures for the new season. These objects could be pieces of jewellery, but they also contain make-up. And we want them now!











© M.A.C
© M.A.C
© Givenchy
© Givenchy
  
© Lancôme
© Lancôme

From left to right:

> This eyeshadow palette houses six dazzling eyeshadows in a fascinating colourful case.
Manish Arora for M.A.C eyeshadow palette, £30
www.maccosmetics.com, available exclusively from Harrods

> Like a watch pocket, Givenchy's Pocket Beauty Case contains a pink highlighter with fine mother-of-pearl under the lid. You can use it on cheeks, lips, shoulders and décolleté for the evening for a fun feminine shimmer.
Givenchy Pocket Beauty Case, £33
www.parfumsgivenchy.com

> The Lotus Splendor from Lancôme hides two eyeshadows, two lip colours and two mirrors among its colourful petals.
Lancôme Lotus Splendor,  £32
www.lancome.co.uk




  
 
15/09/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
