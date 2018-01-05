High tech, advanced mascaras © Chanel







It's a big year for mascaras! With high-tech designs and brand new formulas, the latest generation of mascaras are a real treat for our lashes. New application techniques and completely redesigned brushes mean that there's a whole load of technology now involved.



The benefits? Impeccably shaped and coated lashes that last all day long. Magic!











Star products



> Givenchy's new Phenomen'Eyes mascara has a round spherical brush that snakes in and out of your lashes, making application easy. You can use the brush horizontally, vertically and diagonally to create graphic intense eyes, and the application is extremely precise.

Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara, £17.50

> Chanel's new mascara is volumising, curling and long-lasting. With alternating strips of brush and comb, you can get right to the shortest lashes. Result? Très glam.

Chanel Exceptionnel Mascara, £19.50

> Make Up For Ever presents Smoky Lash, the first mascara dedicated to creating smoky eyes, designed for a truly black and intense look. Its unique formula and spiralled brush produce a sensual result.

Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara

