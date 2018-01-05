>
>
>
Eye Makeup
Autumn/winter beauty trends
Article in images

High tech, advanced mascaras

 

© Chanel - High tech, advanced mascaras
© Chanel




It's a big year for mascaras! With high-tech designs and brand new formulas, the latest generation of mascaras are a real treat for our lashes. New application techniques and completely redesigned brushes mean that there's a whole load of technology now involved.

The benefits? Impeccably shaped and coated lashes that last all day long. Magic!






Star products

© Givenchy
© Givenchy
© Chanel
© Chanel
  
© Make Up For Ever
© Make Up For Ever

From left to right:

> Givenchy's new Phenomen'Eyes mascara has a round spherical brush that snakes in and out of your lashes, making application easy. You can use the brush horizontally, vertically and diagonally to create graphic intense eyes, and the application is extremely precise.
Givenchy Phenomen'Eyes Mascara, £17.50
www.parfumsgivenchy.com

> Chanel's new mascara is volumising, curling and long-lasting. With alternating strips of brush and comb, you can get right to the shortest lashes. Result? Très glam.
Chanel Exceptionnel Mascara, £19.50
www.exceptionnel.com  

> Make Up For Ever presents Smoky Lash, the first mascara dedicated to creating smoky eyes, designed for a truly black and intense look. Its unique formula and spiralled brush produce a sensual result.
Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara
www.makeupforever.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
15/09/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         