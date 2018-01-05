>
Make-up autumn/winter 2006-07

© Lancôme - Make-up autumn/winter 2006-07
© Lancôme
It’s out with the nude and in with the red this autumn and winter.

For your lips, bright shades are back - think crimson! Go for romantic eyes: monochrome shades of lavender, mauve, dark grey will complement your look. Play with light and shadow a little by using a light foundation and a hint of chocolate.

Elegance is the key to this sophisticated look: matte or satin shadow and powder will highlight your eyes and add definition to your cheekbones.


CG
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2006
