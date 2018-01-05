Make-up autumn/winter 2006-07

© Lancôme It’s out with the nude and in with the red this autumn and winter.



For your lips, bright shades are back - think crimson! Go for romantic eyes : monochrome shades of lavender, mauve, dark grey will complement your look. Play with light and shadow a little by using a light foundation and a hint of chocolate .



Elegance is the key to this sophisticated look: matte or satin shadow and powder will highlight your eyes and add definition to your cheekbones.





Photo: Lancôme





CG

Adapted and translated SH

