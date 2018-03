This lipstick gives maximum coverage for lips to die for!



It contains vegetable copaiba resin which makes it exceptionally resistant and long-lasting, and it also has added colour intensity.



We love it for: The great selection of reds, and for those who like a real contrast, try Oriental Plum!



Rouge Fascinant Yves Rocher, £8.00

15 shades in 5 categories



Photo: Yves Rocher