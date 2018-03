Chanel make-up artists Heidi Morawetz and Dominique Moncourtois have come up with an exclusive autumn collection in the French 'Mademoiselle' style. It's a classic, baroque, minimalist dream, a mixture of pinks and blacks, with pretty lips in floral shades such as amethyst.



We love it for: The bluish-red shade, and the stylish lipstick which combines matte and shine for a really elegant look.



Rouge Allure Chanel £16.50

2 shades, Excentric (purple) and Romantic (rosy-brown)



Photo: Chanel