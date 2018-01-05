>
Make-up for the new season
Irresistible
Sexy Kate Bosworth, face of Revlon's autumn/winter collection Berry Express, shows off her pout, seen here in metallic raspberry.

The Liquisilk lipstick, rich in vitamins and aloe vera, nourishes, hydrates and protects the lips. It also contains a gorgeous shimmery gloss which catches the light.

We love it for: Its lovely rich colour which slides on much easier than most lipsticks, the metallic shimmer, and the plumped-up effect!

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, £7.50, 2 shades
Revlon Superlustrous Lipgloss,  £6.49

Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2006
