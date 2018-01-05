Irresistible

Sexy Kate Bosworth, face of Revlon's autumn/winter collection Berry Express, shows off her pout, seen here in metallic raspberry.



The Liquisilk lipstick, rich in vitamins and aloe vera, nourishes, hydrates and protects the lips. It also contains a gorgeous shimmery gloss which catches the light.



We love it for: Its lovely rich colour which slides on much easier than most lipsticks, the metallic shimmer, and the plumped-up effect!



Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, £7.50, 2 shades

Revlon Superlustrous Lipgloss, £6.49



Photo: Revlon