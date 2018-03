Gucci Westman, make-up artist at Lancôme, has created Luna Chic, a collection which features an incredible range of really vibrant colours merged together.



The long-lasting lipstick contains light maximising technology to make sure you stay well and truly in the spotlight! It has a glossy, shiny finish, and the Juicy gloss also plumps up the lips.





We love it for: The incredible shine!





Rouge Absolu Lancôme in three shades, £15.50



Juicy tube Lancôme, £13.00



Photo : Lancôme