Mr Shu Umeura's Filigrees collection is inspired by filigree artwork, an ornamental and intricate form of art using precious metal or twisted wire.



The result: shimmering pearly metallic eyeshadows in autumnal bronze, copper and gold. They contain pigments of light and gold filigree.



We love it: Be your own make-up artist - you can turn yourself into a real work of art. Only for those who are bold and confident with their make-up!



Pressed eye shadow Shu Uemura, 5 shades - limited edition

http://www.shuuemura-usa.com



Photo : Shu Uemura











