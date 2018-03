A shadow duo with a really comfortable texture from Couleur Caramel's Autumn/Winter 2006/07 Collection. Containing grapeseed oil and sunflower seeds, extracts of red tea and red seaweed to hydrate, protect and highlight. To apply pat onto cheekbones and eyelids using the ends of your fingers.



We love it : Slips into your bag easily, great if you're on the move a lot!



Eyeshadow duo Couleur Caramel, £6.70

www.couleur-caramel.com



Photo : Couleur Caramel