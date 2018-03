Beauty and, surprisingly enough, weaving come together at Chanel this season thanks to in-house make-up designers Dominique Moncourtois and Heidi Morawetz. They've created an eyeshadow in uber-cool tweed!



When applied, the powder isn't gold, as you might expect (silver and gold mix to form pink). It has a light brilliance which adds a unique shine to your eyes.



We love it for : giving your eyes the star treatment!



Pink Lamé Chanel, £21.50, limited edition



Photo : Chanel