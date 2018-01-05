>
>
Make-up for the new season
Article in images

Exquisite

 
Exquisite
© Yves Saint Laurent

A compact case with an Eastern design that is even embossed into the powder itself.  Definitely one to keep, it exudes Chinese elegance.    

The ultra-fine texture contains micro particles of silicon dioxide for visible smoothness and a light effect which really illuminates your cheeks and eyes.  You can apply them together or separately.   

We love it for : The combination of technology and creativity, and of course the colours, which suit all eye colours and complexions!

Palette Signes d’Orient Yves Saint Laurent, £32

Photo : Yves Saint Laurent




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2006
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         