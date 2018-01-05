

A compact case with an Eastern design that is even embossed into the powder itself. Definitely one to keep, it exudes Chinese elegance.



The ultra-fine texture contains micro particles of silicon dioxide for visible smoothness and a light effect which really illuminates your cheeks and eyes. You can apply them together or separately.



We love it for : The combination of technology and creativity, and of course the colours, which suit all eye colours and complexions!



Palette Signes d’Orient Yves Saint Laurent, £32



