© Dior



A pocket make-up case in metal with a brilliant make-up palette. It's a perfect replica from Dior Detective's line of cases bags.



The case contains four ultra-pearly shades to highlight your cheeks and eyes, including nude pink, pale gold and icy brown.



We love it : This is on everyone's wish list. It includes a brush and mirror, and the lid closes neatly with a click.



Dior Détective Chic, £35, limited edition



Photo : Dior