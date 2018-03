René Furterer Fioravanti Clarify and Shine Rinse

We still haven't found anything to beat this vinegar-based product, inspired by techniques from our grandmas' generation. Either dilute it in water or pour a capful directly onto hair. It neutralises hard water and strengthens the hair cuticle.



René Furterer Fioravanti Clarify and Shine Rinse, £11

