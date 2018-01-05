>
Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Article in images

Jasmine High Gloss Shampoo

 

This organic shampoo is infused with conditioning and glossing jojoba; strengthening arnica, horsetail, coltsfoot and nettles; and revitalising jasmine. It restores softness and vitality to hair, leaving it looking and feeling healthy.

Jasmine High Gloss Shampoo, £19.95 for 200ml
Available from www.theorganicpharmacy.com




  
  
Beauty Editor
02/12/2008
Tags Hair care
