Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Frederic Fekkai glossing conditioner

 

- Frederic Fekkai glossing conditioner
Enriched with olive oil, this conditioner gets rid of tangles while softening hair and making it shine without weighing it down, thanks to its light formula.

Frederic Fekkai Glossing conditioner, £18
02/12/2008
