Kérastase Nutri-reflect, food supplements, £30 Here's a novel idea: make your hair shine... from the inside! We all know that our diet has a direct impact on the health of our hair so to overcome any deficiencies, try out these supplements that are enriched with nutrients, vitamins and omegas. Once better nourished, hair rediscovers its strength and shine. www.kerastase.co.uk