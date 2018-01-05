>
Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Lush Curly Wurly shampoo

 

- Lush Curly Wurly shampoo
This coconut and vanilla shampoo controls thick, curly hair, leaving it soft, shiny and smooth. It's packed full of desiccated coconut, which is highly moisturising. The only downside is having to wash out the coconut, but it's worth the hassle!

Lush Curly Wurly shampoo, £8.25




  
  
02/12/2008
