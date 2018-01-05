Albums
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Lush Curly Wurly shampoo
This
coconut
and vanilla
shampoo
controls thick,
curly hair
, leaving it soft, shiny and smooth. It's packed full of desiccated
coconut
, which is highly
moisturising
. The only downside is having to wash out the
coconut
, but it's worth the hassle!
Lush Curly Wurly shampoo, £8.25
