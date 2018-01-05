>
Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Frederic Fekkai Wave spray

 

After a bit of body for your curls? This spray creates very natural-looking wavelets in the lengths. It's ideal for slightly frizzy hair as it reactivates bounce and spring.

Frederic Fekkai Wave spray, £16 for 200ml
Available from www.hqhair.com




  
  
02/12/2008
