Kérastase Oléo-Curl Creme d'huile curl definition cream Curly hair is often thick as well. To tame your mass of hair and give it some well-defined shape, apply this leave-on cream after shampooing. Lighter than a serum and as nourishing as a balm, it allows you to define long-lasting beautiful waves.



Kérastase Oléo-Curl Creme d'huile curl definition cream, £13.50 for 150ml

www.kerastase.co.uk