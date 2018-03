Oenobiol Capillaire Fortifiant capsules for hair and nails All throughout the year, it's important to nourish hair from within to protect it against seasonal changes, deficiencies, stress, etc.



Taking 2 capsules a day for 3 months leads to stronger, denser hair and slows down hair loss.



Oenobiol Capillaire Fortifiant, £22.50 for 60 capsules

www.oenobiol.co.uk

Available from www.garden.co.uk