Hair care
Quick fixes for luscious locks
Article in images

Schwarzkopf Essensity Volumising Pudding

 

- Schwarzkopf Essensity Volumising Pudding
To add body to limp or thin hair, this volumising product from Schwarzkopf's natural Essensity range does the trick. It contains freshly freeze dried organic essences of the Red Vine bud, known for its nutritive substances.

Schwarzkopf Essensity Volumising Pudding, £10.45




  
  
02/12/2008
Reader ranking:2.7/5 
