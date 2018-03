Studio Line by L'Oréal Paris Hot Volume mousse With the aid of a hairdryer, this styling mousse provides maximum volume and protection for hair. Enriched with a Thermo-Protect system that increases hair's volume upon contact with heat, it leaves a protective film on the hair so it doesn't burn. On top of that, it maintains volume all day long.



Apply the mousse on damp hair and distribute it evenly through the lengths before drying.



Studio Line by L'Oréal Paris Hot Volume mousse, £3.49