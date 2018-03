Klorane two-phase beautifying spray As a final touch, this spray prepares the hair for the day ahead. It hydrates and leaves hair shining, and it contains a UV filter. Spray it on damp hair to get rid of tangles or on dry hair to bring out hair's radiance. It also makes styling easier.



Klorane Two-phase beautifying spray, £6 for 100ml

www.klorane.com