Redken Color Extend Highlight Fuel This hair treatment from Redken delivers an intense dose of colour-maximising ingredients, helping to keep coloured hair smooth and manageable. It targets dry, weakened high/lowlights and brings them back to a highly reflective, vibrant condition.



Redken Color Extend Highlight Fuel, £14.85 for 5 x 20ml sachets

www.redken.co.uk