Dr Hauschka Neem Hair Oil This intensive care oil from Dr Hauschka stimulates circulation when massaged into the scalp. It encourages hair growth, strengthens fine hair and softens dry hair, leaving locks silky and manageable.



Before shampooing, massage into your hair, then wrap a towel around your head to keep your scalp warm. Leave for 20-30 minutes or overnight for a more intensive treatment (don't forget to pop a towel over your pillow!).



Dr Hauschka Neem Hair Oil, £20 for 100ml

www.drhauschka.co.uk





